Selinsgrove Center Has An Outbreak of COVID-19

SELINSGROVE — The state is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at one of the Valley’s state run facilities.

At the Selinsgrove Center, according to the Department of Human Services, there are 67 COVID-19 cases. They say there are 15 residents and 52 staff, who have, or have had, the disease. Selinsgrove Center serves 195 people with intellectual disabilities.

Meantime, much lower numbers at another state facility in The Valley; At Danville State Hospital, the state Department of Human Services says there are fewer than five residents with coronavirus. They note, there have been nine staff COVID-19 cases at Danville state. Danville serves 160 people with mental illness.

More info: https://www.dhs.pa.gov/providers/Providers/Pages/Coronavirus-State-Facility-Data.aspx