KELLY TOWNSHIP- A busy Valley roadway will have intermittent closures on Tuesday due to some utility work. PennDOT reports that both the north and southbound lanes on Route 15 in Kelly Township, Union County will be closed at times from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while power crews do some work. The work will done in the area of Mopar Drive on the west shore of the Susquehanna River near Milton State Park.