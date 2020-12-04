New Transitions CEO Named: Mae-Ling Kranz Starts Jan 1

LEWISBURG— A local organization that helps victims of sexual violence will have a new leader for the new year. Mae-Ling Kranz will become the Chief Executive Officer beginning January 1. She succeeds Susan Mathias who has been CEO since 2013 and is retiring.

Mathias says Kranz has tremendous talent and will be able to handle leading the organization forward. Ironically, Kranz followed Mathias when she left the YWCA in Williamport seven years ago. Kranz joined the Transitions staff four years ago and served most recently as the Chief Operating Officer.

The full release from Transitions:

New Transitions’ CEO Announced

Beginning January 1, 2021, Mae-Ling Kranz will become the Chief Executive Officer of Transitions of PA. Transitions is in its 45th year as the Crime Victim Center serving victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in Union, Snyder and Northumberland Counties. The organization has grown over the years to a staff of 42 employees following a trauma-informed and holistic approach to providing safety, education, and advocacy for victims and their families. Mae-Ling follows Susan K. Mathias, who has been CEO since 2013 and is retiring.

Ms. Mathias said, “Mae-Ling replaced me when I left the YWCA in Williamsport, joining us four years ago, and Transitions is lucky to have her in this role. She has tremendous talent, understands what clients need to become self-sufficient, and has proven that she can handle the complexity of leading this organization forward. She also has an amazing team supporting her, including a remarkable Board of Directors.”

Ms. Kranz received her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Cedar Crest College in Allentown. She has her Master of Public Administration Degree from The Penn State University with Certificates in Public Budgeting, Financial Management and Human Resources Management from Penn State. She joined Transitions in 2016 as Fiscal Manager and is currently the Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Transitions, Mae Ling was the Program Director at the YWCA Northcentral PA, where she had responsibility for managing Wise Options and Liberty House. Wise Options is the Victim Services organization serving Lycoming County. At the time, Liberty House was the homelessness program for women and children in Lycoming County.

While at the YWCA, Mae-Ling received the National Program Excellence Award from the Society for Public Health Education. She is currently the Treasurer of the Eastern PA Continuum of Care (CoC) Board; an Appointee of the PA Housing Advisory Committee; and Co-Chair of the Central Valley Regional Homeless Advisory Board. She is a founding member of the Lycoming County Fatality Review Board.

Amy Gronlund, Transitions’ Board President said, “We look forward to the years ahead with Mae-Ling’s leadership working together on our mission to end domestic and sexual violence for our victims/survivors and their families!”

About Transitions

Transitions is the Comprehensive Crime Victim Services Center serving victims/survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other serious crimes. Contact Transitions through its 24-hour hotline at 800-850-7948 or www.transitionsofpa.org.