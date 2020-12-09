Dietitians Offer Pandemic Tips for Holidays: Mail or Drop Off Gifts

Holiday tips for the pandemic

SUNBURY– The Weis Market dietitians have some pandemic tips for your upcoming holidays. Elizabeth Stark and Kathryn Long were recently on WKOK Sunrise and says there are lots of creative things we can do to celebrate the holiday season in meaningful ways. One of those ways could be a virtual Secret Santa gift exchange.

“You’ll all have to mail your gifts to each other by the certain date and on the date and time you picked, you all join a video call and then you can open up your Secret Santa gifts,” Long said.

Some other ideas they dietitians shared are making gingerbread house from scratch or making cookies from scratch. And you could host a night with holiday flicks.

“Hosting a holiday movie marathon day or just enjoying that in your home and gathering together and making some popcorn and enjoying some of those traditional holiday classics,” Stark said.

You get more tips from the Weis Market dietitians on the podcast page at wkok.com.