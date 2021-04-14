$50,000 COVID Relief Grant Given to Lewisburg Downtown Partnership

LEWISBURG – Some state funding has been awarded to the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership because of the pandemic. Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the organization is receiving $50,000 from the state’s COVID-19 Relief-Supporting Elm and Main (SEAM) program. It’s one of 43 projects receiving funding, totaling nearly $2 million.

SEAM provides financial assistance to community revitalization organizations. These organizations are dedicated to community and economic development in older and historic downtowns, commercial districts, and neighborhoods according to the principles of the Elm Street and Main Street approaches. The funding will help cope with the pandemic in the past, and help businesses recover.