401 New Statewide COVID-19 Deaths, 17 New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 death numbers spiked statewide and in the Valley Wednesday, but most of those deaths are just being reported now and occurred over the past several weeks. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 401 new statewide deaths. However, the department says 78% of those deaths occurred over the past 10 days and the remainder of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in late December or early January. The state’s death toll is now over 19,800.

Because of this, 17 deaths were reported in the Valley, including six in Northumberland County at 277 total, four in Union and Montour at 66 and 42 total, respectively, and three in Snyder at 61 total.

Also locally, 170 new cases have been reported, including 55 in Northumberland County at 6,279 overall since the start of the pandemic. Union County has 59 new cases at 3,747 overall, Snyder has 23 new cases at 2,381 overall, and Montour has 33 new cases at 1,476 overall.

Statewide hospitalizations are back up at over 4,800 – of those patients, over 800 are in the ICU and over 500 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville – 154 people admitted, 37 in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one fewer patient – eight people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one fewer patient – 40 patients now, eight in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Numbers at Valley state and federal prisons have also dramatically decreased:

SCI Coal Township has zero inmates infected, along with 17 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 47 inmates infected – 42 at the Medium campus, five at Low, none at USP Allenwood – and 65 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 57 active inmate cases and 25 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Wednesday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 862 total resident cases, 212 total staff cases and 174 deaths. Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has one active cases – 0 among residents and 1 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 67 among staff (four active) Mountainview Coal Township has no active cases – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 116 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 245 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 19 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 19 active resident cases and seven active staff cases (217 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 221 total resident cases, 35 total staff cases, and 26 deaths

At Valley state run facilities, no changes:

Selinsgrove Center – 55 total residents have been infected (30 active), 183 staff have been infected (42 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (less than five active), 29 staff have been infected (seven active)

The state’s vaccine data also changed in Wednesday’s report, now indicating the amount of partially and fully covered patients. Statewide, there are over 354,000 partial doses administered, and over 81,000 full doses administered.

Montour –2,085 partial doses, 910 full doses

Northumberland – 3,768 partial doses, 745 full doses

Snyder – 860 partial doses, 748 full doses

Union – 1,554 partial doses, 359 full doses

There are 3,507,092 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 21,690 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.