349 New Statewide COVID-19 Deaths, Eight New Valley Deaths

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 deaths statewide and in the Valley continue rising. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 349 new deaths and the state death toll is now over 18,400. Eight new Valley deaths have also been confirmed, including four in Northumberland County at 258 total. Snyder County has two new deaths at 55 total, Montour has a new death at 34 total and so does Union at 54 total.

Also in the Valley, 241 new cases have been confirmed. Union County has 108 new cases at 3,560 overall since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County has 80 new cases at 5,935 overall and Snyder has 53 new cases at 2,249 overall. Montour County’s case count was reconciled again, now listed at 1,334 overall cases, down from 1,422 listed Tuesday. 7,960 new cases have been confirmed statewide and the total is over 741,000, of which 74% have recovered.

Major outbreaks continue at Valley state and federal prisons.

SCI Coal Township now has 131 inmates infected, along with 18 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 122 inmates infected – 95 at the Medium campus, 26 at Low, one at USP Allenwood – and 60 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 55 active inmate cases and 29 active cases right now among staff.

For hospitalizations, there are over 5,000 statewide – of those patients, over 1,000 are in the ICU and over 600 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville has four fewer patients– 189 people admitted, 33 in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one fewer patient –10 people admitted and none in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has three fewer patients – 42 patients now, eight in the ICU and six on a ventilator.

At Valley state run facilities (updated Wednesday):

Selinsgrove Center – 48 total residents have been infected (25 active), 176 staff have been infected (54 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (seven active), 28 staff have been infected (nine active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Wednesday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 841 total resident cases, 207 total staff cases and 169 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 164 active cases – 97 among residents and 67 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 64 among staff (one active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 115 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 214 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 18 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 12 active resident cases and two active staff cases (204 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 209 total resident cases, 34 total staff cases, and 24 deaths

Since Monday, 972 more vaccine doses had been administered in the Valley (over 281, 000 doses administered statewide). There was no update provided Wednesday.

Montour – 250 more doses administered (2,521 total)

Northumberland – 480 more doses administered (3,016 total)

Snyder – 75 more doses administered (785 total)

Union – 167 more doses administered (1,448 total)

There are 3,416,372 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 21,017 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.