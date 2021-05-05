3-Month 211 Report: More Vaccine Clinic and Electric Payment Contacts

WILKES-BARRE – Rent and food pantry assistance are still top needs of those who are still dialing 2-1-1 across the Valley; but assistance to finding vaccine clinics and help playing electric bills have also come up. That’s the word from the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, who’s been sending out these monthly 2-1-1 reports. These latest numbers combine January, February and March due to delays in reporting because of staffing shortages related to COVID-19 and other challenges.

Over the last three months, over 400 contacts were made from Valley counties, mostly for rent and food assistance, but electric payment assistance has also come up, mostly in Northumberland County. Across the northeastern Pennsylvania region, over 14,000 contacts have been made the last three months. Of those contacts over10,000 have been requests for COVID vaccine clinics from February and March, and just under 2,000 have been for rent payment assistance. See the full data at WKOK.com.

Union – 108 contacts made in January, February and march; 44 rent; 20 food pantry

Snyder – 72 contacts made ; 28 rent; 22 food

Northumberland – 222 contacts made; 75 food, 88 rent; 48 electric;

Montour – 44 contacts made; 17 VITA 8 rent

Region – 14,188 contacts made; COVID vaccine clinics 10, 552 (Feb and March), 1997 rent