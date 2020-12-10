248 new statewide COVID-19 deaths, six new Valley deaths

HARRISBURG – Over 240 new deaths have been confirmed statewide, including six in the Valley. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 248 new deaths, with the state death toll now over 12,000. There are also 11,972 new statewide cases, with the total now over 457,000, of which 58% have recovered. There are still over 5,800 statewide hospitalizations, including over 1,200 in the ICU and over 600 on ventilators.

Along with the six new deaths, there are 322 new Valley cases. Northumberland County has four of those new deaths at 158 since the start of the pandemic. 67 new cases have also been confirmed and the county’s total since March is 3,339. Snyder County has the other two new deaths at 30 total, along with 34 new cases at 1,306 overall. Montour has the most substantial new set of cases at 166, bringing the county’s total to 1,285 overall and 16 deaths.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has three less patients – 111 patients admitted, 13 are on ventilators and 29 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has three less patients – 11 people admitted, and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one less patient – 45 patients, three on ventilators, 10 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Thursday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 44 inmates and 33 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 71 inmates (3 at USP Allenwood, 46 at Medium, 22 at Low) and 30 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has eight active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Thursday):

Among 13 Northumberland County facilities – 689 total resident cases, 179 total staff cases and 124 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 155 active cases – 97 among residents and 58 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 99 total cases – 64 among residents and 35among staff (19 active) Mountainview Coal Township has one active staff case – 269 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 101 total resident cases, 19 total staff cases and 17 deaths

In four Montour County facilities – 86 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are three active employee cases, 1 active resident case (184 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 64 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and four deaths

There are 2,993,507 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 16,260 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.