23 New Valley COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Going Down

HARRISBURG – New cases of COVID-19 in the Valley are relatively low, and statewide and local hospitalizations continue going down. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 23 new Valley cases and three new deaths:

Union County’s case count was reconciled again to 5,261 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

Northumberland County has nine new cases, reaching 7,988 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also a total of 324 deaths since March.

Snyder has 11 new cases at 3,042 overall and a total of 80 deaths.

Montour has three new cases at 1,782 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

Statewide, 2,564 new cases have been confirmed, and the state’s total is now 935,834, of which 91% have recovered. 74 new deaths have also been identified via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 24,100 since March.

The Department of Health also reported another decrease in statewide hospitalizations Tuesday, there are now over 1,600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 354 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 190 are on ventilators. Locally, each hospital has one fewer patient each since Friday:

Geisinger Danville has five fewer patients – 29 people admitted, seven are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – four people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital has a new patient – six patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Monday, Bucknell says it’s down to 38 active cases on campus – 36 among students and two among faculty and staff; that number is 15 less than last updated Friday. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 24% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 312 cases on campus.

At SCI Coal Township, there are now only six active inmate cases, after having 95 listed over the weekend and over 150 last week. There are 15 active employee cases.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 33 active cases, 32 among students and one among faculty and staff.

In vaccine data Tuesday, the state reported 1,230 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 10,566 total doses administered (6,409 partial, 4,157 full)

Northumberland – 24,567 total doses administered (16,544 partial, 8,023 full)

Snyder – 7,609 total doses administered (5,284 partial, 2,325 full)

Union – 9,691 total doses administered (6,678 partial, 3,013 full)

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,483,631 doses total through March 1:

First doses, 79 percent (1,720,898 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)

Second doses, 50 percent (762,733 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.