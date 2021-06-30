202 New Statewide COVID Cases, Four New Valley Cases

HARRISBURG – All new sets of COVID cases continue to remain low across Pennsylvania and the Valley.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 202 new cases statewide, for a total of 1,212,071 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there are four new cases, one each in Snyder, and Union counties with 3,680, 6,158 total cases, respectively. Northumberland County has two more cases with 9,714 since the start of the pandemic, and there are were no new cases in Montour County with 2,010 total cases.

There were eight new deaths reported statewide for the virus since Friday, for a total of 27,678 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths in the Valley – Snyder County has 86 total deaths, Northumberland County remains with 360 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Union remains with 89 total deaths, and Montour has 67 deaths.

There now just 313 statewide hospitalizations, including 59 in the ICU and 45 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville now has 20 COVID patients, four of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has one patient and Evangelical Community Hospital has four COVID patients as well.

In Valley vaccine data Wednesday, there were 485 more vaccine doses administered the last few days. Northumberland County residents received 213 more doses, for a total of 78,962 (39,798 fully vaccinated, 39,164 partially). Snyder County has 96 more doses for a total of 28,551 (13,318 fully, 15,233 partially), Union has 147 new doses, 35,062 total (16,987 fully, 18,075 partially), and Montour has 29 new doses, 22,148 total (10,964 fully, 11,184 partially).

Tuesday, Pennsylvania reached 60% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 5.3 million are fully vaccinated overall. 11.6 million total doses have been administered as well.