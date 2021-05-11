2 Valley Counties Now ‘Moderate’ in COVID Spread

HARRISBURG – There are now two Valley counties who are seeing a downward trend in the spread of COVID-19. On the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard, the Department of Health says Montour County has joined Snyder County in the ‘Moderate’ category of spread of the virus. Northumberland and Union counties remain in the ‘substantial’ category – there are still 40 counties total in that category.

Also on the dashboard, the statewide percent positivity rate is down from 7.6% to 6.6%. There were also over 4,300 fewer COVID cases reported in the past week. The state also says there are now 12 counties with a positivity rate lower than 5%, and there are no counties reporting over 20% positivity rate.