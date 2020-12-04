More Positive COVID at Mount Carmel, Virtual Learning Extended

MOUNT CARMEL – Mount Carmel Area School District is also extending virtual learning, but by one week. Superintendent Pete Cheddar says remote learning is being extended through next Friday, December 11. Cheddar says the district was notified Friday morning of a positive case of an elementary staff employee and a positive case within district level staff.

He says there are still a high number of staff members and students waiting for COVID-19 test results, quarantining and/or tested positive since the district’s Thanksgiving break closure. The district is hoping to return to in-person learning Monday, December 14, but the situation will be reassessed next week.