17 Rapes Reported At Lycoming College Over Two Years

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College reported 17 rapes during 2024 and 2025, but none were reported to local law enforcement. PennLive reports the figures appear in the college’s annual campus safety report. The college documented 11 rapes in 2024 and six last year, including incidents in campus residence halls.

None of the cases was classified as unfounded. Outgoing Lycoming County District Attorney Thomas Marino called the numbers very concerning. The college, which enrolls about 1,200 students, declined or did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The report also documented incidents of stalking, dating violence and other offenses. Williamsport police investigate crimes at the college, whose public safety officers lack arrest authority.