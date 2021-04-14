15-Year-Old Boy on Bicycle Hit By Car

BEAVER SPRINGS – Troopers say a 15-year-old boy was taken to Geisinger with serious, but non life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while on his bicycle recently. Selinsgrove state police say the accident occurred just after noon Easter Sunday along Route 522 in Beaver Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say the teen was attempting to cross the road on his bike, apparently didn’t look both ways before crossing, and was hit by a car. Troopers say the boy hit his head on the vehicle. A medical update on the unidentified 15-year-old is not available.