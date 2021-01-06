11 new Valley Deaths, SCI Coal Township Inmate Cases Back Up

HARRISBURG – 11 new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the Valley, and SCI Coal Township inmate cases have significantly gone back up. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed three deaths each in Union, Snyder, and Montour counties at 47, 47 and 28 total deaths, respectively. Northumberland County has two new cases at 243 total. There are also 230 new Valley cases. Northumberland County has 91 new cases, now at 5,397 overall. Union has 53 new cases at 3,112 overall, Snyder has 39 new cases at 2,003 overall, and Montour has 47 new cases at 1,212 overall.

At SCI Coal Township, there are now 120 inmates infected, along with 12 staff. This comes after the prison didn’t have any inmate cases listed Tuesday. At Valley federal prisons:

Allenwood Federal Prisons are down to 127 inmates infected – 70 at the Medium campus, 56 at Low 0 at USP Allenwood – and 48 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 55 active inmate cases and 27 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley hospitals:

Geisinger Danville has 28 less patients – 171 people admitted, 34 in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin (no changes) –15 people admitted and four in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one new patient – 52 patients now, 12 in the ICU and nine on a ventilator.

Statewide, 9,474 new cases have been confirmed, with the total now over 683,000, of which 71% have recovered. 368 new deaths have also been confirmed, and the state death toll is over 16,900. There are also over 5,600 statewide hospitalizations – of those patients, over 1,100 are in the ICU and over 600 are on ventilators.

At Valley state run facilities:

Selinsgrove Center – 44 total residents have been infected (26 active), 150 staff have been infected (42 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (20 active), 24 staff have been infected (eight active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Tuesday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 818 total resident cases, 204 total staff cases and 164 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 162 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 63 among staff (two active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 277 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 112 total resident cases, 29 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 178 total resident cases, 48 total staff cases, and 13deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation no active cases (189 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 171 total resident cases, 30 total staff cases, and 18 deaths

As of Tuesday, 426 more vaccine doses have been administered (over 159,000 doses administered statewide):

Montour – 155 more doses administered (1,942 total)

Northumberland – 197 more doses administered (1,820 total)

Snyder – 22 more doses administered (431 total)

Union – 52 more doses administered (1,021 total)

There are 3,326,956 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 19,940 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.