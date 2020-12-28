$1.5 Million Grant for Northumberland County Courthouse

SUNBURY – Big money is on the way from Harrisburg to assist the upcoming Northumberland County Courthouse Restoration project.

$1.5 million in funding will be used for phase one of the project, including restoration of the exterior of the courthouse, more handicapped accessibility and repairs to the bell tower, and other masonry. Inside, the conversion of the current law library into a fourth courtroom, is funded.

The funding was announced in a joint news release from State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representatives Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) and Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury).