Zimmerman Motors celebrating 130th Anniversary this weekend

SUNBURY – A long-time, family-owned car dealership in the Valley is celebrating a major milestone not accomplished by many businesses. This weekend, Zimmerman Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Truck in Sunbury will celebrate its 130th Anniversary.

Bob Zimmerman Jr., President of Zimmerman’s tells us what’s led to the dealerships long-lasting success, “It’s because of the employees, because of the family commitment, and just the joy of working with your customers. We really have a lot of fun, and we’ve been able to be blessed we can pass it from one generation to another.”

Zimmerman’s currently has 32 employees, some of whom were with the company nearly a half century. Zimmerman says that’s been another key to success, treating his employees like family, “There’s a lot of professionalism in that because they have certainly met the mission and the standards we want, and that we have that good working relationship that if something happens in their family, we have to be cognizant of working with our customer-base to make sure they’re comfortable in the home life, and comfortable in their work life.”

Zimmerman’s will celebrate its anniversary this weekend, starting with a car show this Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Troy Zimmerman is the fifth generation and current General Manager, “This will be at our sales building, 1435 Market Street. Registration starts at 4 p.m., and we are opening it up to all makes and models. We have nine different classes that we’ll be awarding, ‘Best of Shows.’”

Zimmerman’s will then hold a community block party this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sales building on Market Street. There will be food, live music, and prizes, which will be awarded at 2 p.m.