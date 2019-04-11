‘Zero tolerance policy’ for not yielding to crosswalks in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Sunbury is adopting a “zero tolerance policy” when it comes to pedestrian safety at crosswalks, the city is cracking down on motorists who violate state law. The city’s action follows some reports to police about pedestrian safety at crosswalks.

Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells WKOK the city is enforcing this effort immediately after receiving numerous complaints voiced at city meetings. Karlovich says he was even almost hit by a car in a pedestrian crosswalk one time.

The mayor says the city is asking motorists to slow down and be alert. He says its especially important because city streets are small and it can be hard to look for pedestrians in cross walks because of parked cars.

To improve visibility at intersections, Karlovich says the city is looking into possibly removing some parking stalls in the city that are too close to cross walks. Sunbury Police say any motorist who fails to yield to a pedestrian cross walk can face a $50 fine.