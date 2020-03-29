YMCA receives waiver to expand summer food program

MILTON—The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA branches in Sunbury and Milton announced that they will be offering a free food program which is set to begin this week. Milton branch executive director, Ron Marshall, said they have received a waiver from the state to expand their Summer Food Service program during the partial shutdown in Pennsylvania. He says the service will be drive-through only, in order to maintain social distancing. They will be offering a free snack and a dinner to students in the community.

The GSV YMCA says they received generous donations from Weis Markets and Bimbo Breads to help support the expanded food program. The Y says they will be offering the meals, in take-out form, at several locations in both Milton and Sunbury. All meals will be provided on a first come first serve basis. Additional details and information can be found on their Facebook page.