YMCA Coat Drive coming in November, collections starting now

SUNBURY– You are invited to support the single largest YMCA community event of the year. The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is holding their 17th Annual Coat Drive and are collecting items now. Donations of winter coats, scarves, hats, and mittens are currently being accepted.

Items can be dropped off at YMCA branches in Sunbury, Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg from now through October 23. The greatest need this year is for children’s coats and financial donations are also being accepted.

The free coat give away will be held at the Sunbury YMCA on November 9-11. Last year’s YMCA coat drive provided over one thousand coats with more than 600 going to children.