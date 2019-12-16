YMCA at The Miller Center powered by Evangelical and Geisinger…opens

LEWISBURG – Some of the Valley’s health partners have already hit the ground running on a new joint partnership preserving and expanding the health and wellness for Valley residents. During a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, the new YMCA at The Miller Center powered by Evangelical and Geisinger officially opened its doors to its members. The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is managing the overall facility. CEO Bonnie McDowell says it’s been a smooth transition so far:

“Members that were at the Y were seamless, they started just walking in and scanning their membership cards it’s very simple. The Miller Center members we just had to transfer their information get their picture taken and they are free to use the facility.”

The previous YMCA Express in Lewisburg closed Sunday at noon and McDowell says all equipment was moved over to The Miller Center. McDowell also says the newly merged facility has already doubled its number of classes offered and its numbers per class have increased. Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker are excited about the future:

“We will be able to do things with fitness, nutrition, cooking classes, to be able to tie offices and tie members to be able to get you over that gym intimidation and show how easy it is to come in and be active.”

The health partners are now moving towards starting a fundraising campaign to install an Olympic and therapeutic pool, as well as expand its child care services. McDowell tells us a further announcement about that campaign will be made soon.

Meanwhile, Miller Center Board Member Matt Miller says the family says they’re beginning to see its vision come alive:

“We were very hopeful, sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith and we are seeing that culmination today.”

Miller says the family will no longer have a formal role in operating the merged facility, but the family does hope to help with some programming and coaching.