DANVILLE – A wrecked car from a previous accident in Liberty Township, Montour County will be removed sometime today. Montour-Columbia 911 tells us the wrecked car is located at 136 Liberty Valley Road.

The 911 center tells us the vehicle is wrapped around a pole and has wires around it as well.

The scene had been closed off by emergency crews, but residents have still repeatedly called authorities. The 911 center says there are no power outages in the area as a result.