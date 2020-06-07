World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday at RiverWoods

LEWISBURG – A World War II veteran from RiverWoods Senior Living Community celebrated his 102nd birthday this week. A release from the Nursing Care Center says due to coronavirus restrictions in place, Carl Phillips celebrated his June 4th birthday indoors, but had several visitors outside the window of his room.

Visitors who showed up to celebrate included the color guard from American Legion Post 182, members of the Lewisburg High School Marching Band, Congressman Fred Keller, and several members of Phillips’ family.

Carl Phillips was born in Wesleyville, Pennsylvania and was a “Sea Bee” in the Navy during World War II. He also spent time in New Guinea and the Philippines. After the war, Phillips worked as an RV repairman until his retirement and has lived at RiverWoods since 2015.

Listen to Mr. Phillip’s 2018 interview