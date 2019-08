SUNBURY — A new project is set to begin on North Fourth Street in Sunbury Monday. PennDOT says repaving and constructing new ADA curb ramps are the main focus of the project. It is on North Fourth Street at the intersections of Woodlawn Ave and Pennsylvania Avenue.

PennDOT says the work should be completed in 4 weeks and the impact on traffic should be minimal. The final paving on the $1 million project will be done next year.