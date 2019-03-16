Work on King Street in Northumberland on Monday

NORTHUMBERLAND – Expect some long delays Monday when PennDOT restricts traffic Route 11 north and Route 147 near the Priestley Bridge. The department says they’ll be drilling cores on King Street, on the short section between the bridge and Route 11.

Traffic volumes are higher in that area because railroad underpass work has pushed Route 11 north traffic to that section of Northumberland.

Work will take place from 8:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. There will be lane restrictions under flagging. Delays are expected.