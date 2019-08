NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT is continuing work on Front and King Streets in Northumberland this week, which may cause some minor traffic delays.

PennDOT says excavation and utility work continues on King Street. The detour continues for southbound Route 147 as motorists go to Shamokin Dam and the Veterans Memorial Bridge until around Thanksgiving.

On Front Street, paving will continue soon, parking restrictions will also be in effect on both sides of the street when that occurs.