MONTANDON – Motorists could continue seeing minor delays along Route 147 in upper Northumberland County. PennDOT tells us a 6.7-mile resurfacing project continues along Route 147 from Route 405 to I-80 in West Chillisquaque Township.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane in both directions while the contractor upgrades guide rail, rumble strips and painted lines. Work is expected to be completed in early November.