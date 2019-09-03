Work all this week along I-80 through the Valley

UNDATED – Motorists on Interstate 80 through the Valley could see some minor delays this week, as a media cable guide rail project continues. PennDOT tells us work starts this week on I-80 westbound near the Route 15 interchange in Union County Tuesday.

Wednesday, work will be done on I-80 east in Northumberland County just east of the river bridge and the Union County line. Thursday work moves to I-80 westbound in Columbia County just west of the Buckhorn interchange. Work will take place on the eastbound side at that location Friday.

PennDOT says there will be shoulder and left lane closures at each work location. Work will be done from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Motorists are advised of expected delays on I-80 west and near Route 15 (milemarker 210), and Columbia County (milemarker 232) this week.