Wood-Mode Working Family Fund underway

SUNBURY – The Wood-Mode Working Family Fund is underway… Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, The Daily Item, BB&T and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way are teaming up again to help Wood-Mode employees and their families. The partners have helped created the new fund.

Roger Haddon is the President and CEO of Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, “Wood-Mode and its employees have always been solid citizens. So it’s good that we can team with The Daily Item and the United Way, along with BB&T, to put together something that might help the people who have helped us for so many years.”

The fund is set up to help families who have lost some of their income, health care benefits, health savings accounts, and other funds administered by Wood-Mode. Fred Scheller is the Publisher of The Daily Item, “It seems like everyone knows someone that worked at Wood-Mode, and everybody I’ve talked to is feeling really bad about the situation and want to help anyway they can.”

Joanne Troutman is the President and CEO of the Valley United Way. She says former Wood-Mode employees are already benefiting from the community pitching in, “I think the biggest thing people are concerned about, that I’m hearing, is ‘What do I do now?’ But I’m actually hearing that many of those folks either have jobs lined up or interviews lined up already, so that’s wonderful.”

If you would like to help the families, you can drop off or mail a contribution to any branch of BB&T. You can also use your cellphone to make a contribution, text the word ‘woodmode’ to 41444. Former Wood-Mode employees interested in contacting the United Way can call 570-988-0993.