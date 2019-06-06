Home
WOOD-MODE UPDATE: Special On The Mark Friday on resiliency

WKOK Staff | June 6, 2019 |
Resiliency and Wood-Mode…soldiering on at home and in The Valley. A special OTM Friday:
 
On The Mark:
 
Guest co-host Robert Garrett, President and CEO, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, on the latest jobless numbers, and what it takes to survive a Wood-Mode closure, what the region is doing, what the workers are saying and what is new?
 
8:30am to 10am: We take a look at the resiliency of The Valley, and the workers of Wood-Mode.
 
8:35am: Commentary on the new jobless numbers and some GSVCC chamber notes.
 
8:45am: Jim Richman, partner, 1847 Financial, on the financial impact of individuals and how they can respond.
 
9:10am: Bill Bradfield, flood resiliency program analyst, SEDA-COG, on The Valley’s ability to thrive despite a 900+ job loss, and how we are well suited to help the many workers.
 
9:30am: Joanne Troutman, Pres. & CEO, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. On how the GSVUW is working with many people and how they are ideally suited to help people respond.
