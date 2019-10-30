UPDATE: Wood-Mode tax reduction granted, county loses tax dollars

KREAMER – Wood-Mode will be receiving a lower property tax, but that will have a big impact on Snyder County finances. Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz tells us Wood-Mode was granted approval of its property tax reassessment request by the Snyder County Assessment Appeals Board.

Kantz tells us the assessment for the Kreamer property was lowered to $8 million, and its Selinsgrove property was lowered to $1 million. Kantz says the approval means the Midd-West School District will lose over $40,000 in taxes a year, and the Selinsgrove Area School District will lose about $10,000 a year. The county will also lose over $12,000, and Middlecreek Township will lose just under $1,500 a year, including hydrant taxes.

We last told you Wood-Mode Owner Bill French made the request last week before the board. Kantz tells us the county had the property appraised about a year and a half to two years ago when the former owners had requested a tax reassessment. Having that appraisal is the only thing the county needs to justify the numbers, according to Kantz. He tells us the agreement also avoids any possible court proceedings, which would have added to money lost.

Kantz says the best way for the county to account for the losses is to make sure businesses succeed, and bringin more businesses to the county will help make it up deficits.