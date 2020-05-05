Wood-Mode resuming full operations next week

KREAMER – Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry in Kreamer will be resuming full operations next week after pausing their operations due to COVID-19. On its Facebook page, Wood-Mode says it’s resuming full operations effective next Monday. This after Snyder County was listed as one of 24 counties entering the yellow stage this Friday.

Wood-Mode says all staff will be called back, but will continue implementing guidelines from the CDC until further notice. Wood-Mode says it will also continue to plan operations and processes so they will maximize social distancing throughout the facility. 393 people are currently employed at Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry’s various operations.