Wood-Mode granted partial waiver to operate after closing, furloughs

KREAMER – Wood-Mode in Kreamer shutdown last month because of the pandemic, but they are starting limited production next week. Wood-Mode was once the Valley’s largest employer, they shut down last summer, and new owners began a smaller operation, but then was closed by the governor last month.

Today, a spokesman for Wood-Mode says the manufacturer received a partial waiver from state officials to resume limited operations. The company was also given guidelines for production and employee safety. During this time, Wood-Mode is not releasing new orders to production, but will continue receiving orders.

Today, Wood-Mode says a small number of employees are back on the job, but on a voluntary basis, and limited production will begin next Monday. Until they return to full production, Wood-Mode says it will be selectively staffing each department as needed. The company says if a member of the staff declines to return to work, that will have no negative impact on their long term position in the company. Those who have not yet been called back are able to collect unemployment and Wood-Mode is paying for their health benefits through the end of April.