Wood-Mode employees getting personal belongings

KREAMER – Exactly two months after being suddenly laid off, Wood-Mode employees are being allowed back in the building to collect personal belongings. Sunbury attorney Joel Wiest tells WKOK employees are scheduled this week to go into Wood-Mode buildings to collect their various items. Wiest says a combination of local law enforcement and state legislators played a crucial part of that process.

Additionally, Wiest also says employees’ 401K and pension accounts should be released in the near future, after accounting processes take place for both sets of accounts. He says there is still no timeline as to exactly when those monies will be released.

In another update, Wiest tells us some offers have been made from investors to buy the company from its owners, but nothing has been finalized.