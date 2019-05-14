Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry releases statement after layoffs

KREAMER – An apology, of sorts, from a spokesman for Wood-Mode. After hundreds of employees were suddenly laid off Monday, a staffer issued a statement. In a statement, Wood-Mode spokesman David Scarr tells us the company had been seeking financing and other alternatives in the past few months, which intensified in the past few weeks.

Scarr says the company learned last Tuesday a buyer, with whom the company had entered into a ‘letter of intent’ to acquire the business, decided abruptly not to proceed with the sale. Then last Friday, the company learned its prime lender was unwilling to provide normal funding to enable the company to continue its operations.

Wood-Mode says it truly regrets the impact of this action to its employees, the community and its customers. Wood-Mode is shutting down after 77 years of business. See Wood-Mode’s full statement below.

WOOD-MODE TO WIND DOWN OPERATIONS

May 13, 2019; Kreamer, Pennsylvania: Over the past few months, and intensifying over the last few weeks, Wood-Mode, Inc. has been seeking financing and other alternatives, including new capital and a possible transaction, that would have enabled it to continue operations. Despite Wood-Mode’s best efforts, the Company learned last Tuesday afternoon that a party with which the Company had entered into a letter of intent (to acquire the business) had decided abruptly to not proceed with the transaction. On Friday, we learned that our prime lender is unwilling to provide normal funding that would have enabled the Company to continue its operations to further explore other potential buyers that had previously shown interest, including a party that submitted a letter of intent last Thursday night. As a result, Wood-Mode has been left with no choice but to make the difficult decision to “wind down” its operations. We have notified our employees, all of whom will be paid their accrued wages.

After 77 years of business, the Company and ownership truly regret the impact of this action to our employees, the community, and our loyal customers and suppliers. We are extremely appreciative of everyone’s commitment and service to Wood-Mode throughout the years.