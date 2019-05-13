UPDATE: Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry lays off all employees, closes unexpectedly

KREAMER – Hundreds of employees at a Valley cabinetry company have lost their jobs unexpectedly. Former 43-year Wood-Mode employee, 62-year-old Keith Lauver, in an exclusive interview with WKOK, says he was part of about 800 people laid off at 3 p.m. Monday.

Lauver tells us all employees were hand delivered a letter informing them of the company’s decision. He says the company will be closed Tuesday, but some employees will get calls to back to work Wednesday to finish final orders and products.

Lauver also tells WKOK police officers were also called to the company site in case any problems occurred. Middleburg Police, who led the response, tells WKOK they were also assisted by Snyder County Sherriff’s Office and Selinsgrove state police. Officers say no incidents were reported and they were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. They cleared the scene in two and a half hours.

Lauver tells us employees were told the company ran out of money to buy supplies and some financial backing had collapsed.He tells us there were rumors of employees quitting because of drastic changes to insurance and benefits. He says employees were aware about the company’s financial struggles, but no one had any idea layoffs were coming. Lauver says employees also didn’t know if the company was going to be sold or not.

Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz tells WKOK he has a call into an attorney to see if Wood-Mode officials violated the Warn Act, which requires employers with 100 or more employees to provide a 60-day advance notice of closings or mass layoffs. He says he’s not sure if the county can do anything.

State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) says he is in contact with State Senator John Gordner (R-27th), the Federal Department of Labor, the PA Department of Labor and State Representative Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) on the matter. Keller says anyone affected can call his district office at 570-966-0052.

We are continuing to gather more details.