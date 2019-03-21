Women’s circle of CSCF awards $20,000 to nonprofit organizations

LEWISBURG – The Women’s Giving Circle of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation has awarded $20,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Valley. In a news release, CSCF says it awarded the money during its competitive grantround. They say the Women’s Giving Circle connects, empowers, and inspires women and girls by supporting initiatives and resources that better their lives.
Organizations receiving money include:
- American Cancer Society, Free Wig Program, $2,000
- Handup, Foundation, Self-Empowerment Program, $4,500
- Nicholas Wolff Foundation, Soaring to New Heights, $1,800
- Regional Engagement Center, Young Women’s Empowerment Program, $350
- Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Camp Dost, $750
- Shape of Justice, Columbia County Expansion Project, $4,500
- Single Mothers Individually Living Empowered, Imagine the Future Phase, $1,600
- Transitions of PA, Financial Assistance for Formerly Homeless Survivors of Domestic Violence, $4,500