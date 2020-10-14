Woman who accosted Second Lady identified by state police

HARRISBURG (PENNLIVE) – Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday identified the woman who verbally accosted Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Barreto Fetterman on Sunday with a racist attack. However, state police have not released the identity of the woman and confirmed that no charges have been filed.

Ryan Tarkowski, spokesman for Pennsylvania State Police, says the incident remains under investigation. He said no charges had been filed “at this time.”

“The findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the Allegheny County District Attorney for review,” Tarkowski said. Police are using a video taken by Fetterman, wife to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the investigation. Fetterman videotaped the woman unleashing a racist verbal attack against her on Sunday at an Aldi store near Pittsburgh.