Woman Ump A Little League Trailblazer: AP PA Headlines, Scores

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — The only woman among the 16 umpires for this month’s Little League World Series says she hopes her sons see her as a trailblazer who pursued what she loves regardless of what others said.

The Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier reports Kelly Elliott Dine of Hudson, Ohio, was chosen for the tournament in Pennsylvania after volunteering as a Little League umpire for a decade.

She says thousands of umpires are on the waiting list for the tournament. She calls it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Dine says she first stepped in to call a game when she was coaching one of her sons in Little League and an umpire failed to show up for a different game. Now the U.S. Navy veteran, nurse and biomedical sciences teacher also umpires high school and college baseball games.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania judge has ruled that state police troopers who said they smelled marijuana in a vehicle weren’t allowed to search the vehicle once they were shown the driver’s medical marijuana card. The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that a Lehigh County judge tossed out evidence cited in support of drug and firearms counts stemming from the Nov. 7 search of the vehicle in Allentown.

“The smell of marijuana is no longer per se indicative of a crime,” Judge Maria Dantos wrote in her opinion filed Friday. Prosecutors must now decide whether to appeal to state Superior Court or try to move forward without the evidence. Defense attorney Joshua Karoly said the ruling could help change a rule allowing police to search based solely on the odor of drugs. This story has been corrected to note that opinion came earlier this month rather than Friday.

COOPERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man who tried to climb a 280-foot cellular tower in western Pennsylvania apparently slipped and plunged to his death. Police in Venango County say 55-year-old William Eugene Wall of Centerville was with family and friends at a campfire in Jackson Township early Thursday when he walked to the AT&T tower about 250 yards away.

Police say he climbed an approximately seven-foot fence to get to reach the tower and began climbing amid heavy fog that made the structure slippery. Police say he “is believed to have slipped” and fell to the ground, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday despite life-saving measures attempted by family members. Police and the county coroner are investigating the case as an accidental death.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania amusement park says its newest and biggest attraction is back up and running after a brief shutdown. A spokesman for Kennywood Park near Pittsburgh says the Steel Curtain roller coaster reopened Wednesday afternoon and has been operating smoothly ever since. It had been closed on Aug. 3 so workers could make some “adjustments.”

The 4,000-foot-long coaster contains nine inversions, which park officials say is the most in North America, and the world’s tallest inversion at 197 feet. The park says “stoppages and periodic closures” will remain possible due to the “newness, complexity and record-breaking nature” of the ride. The park is located in West Mifflin, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.

NEW YORK (AP) — Universal Pictures has canceled the planned September release of its controversial social satire “The Hunt,” in the wake of recent mass shootings and amid criticism from President Donald Trump.

The move came several days after the studio suspended the ad campaign for the film, a gory, R-rated thriller that tells a tale of liberal “elites” hunting people in red states for sport.

In a statement Saturday, Universal said it had decided to take the further step of canceling the film’s Sept. 27 release, saying “We understand that now is not the right time to release this film.” Left open was the possibility that the movie could be released in theaters or on streaming at a later date. Trump criticized the planned movie on Twitter Friday, without mentioning its name, saying it was intended “to inflame and cause chaos.”

The president also had harsh words for Hollywood in the tweet, saying “Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level.” Asked if the decision to scrap the release had been impacted by Trump’s comments, a person familiar with the decision process, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations, said the cancellation had been under discussion by the studio and filmmaking team well before the comments were made.

ABOARD THE OPEN ARMS ON THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA (AP) — Richard Gere has visited rescued migrants on a humanitarian ship that has been struck in the Mediterranean Sea for over a week. The American film star took food and supplies by boat to 121 people aboard the Open Arms, a rescue ship floating in international waters near the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The ship was blocked from entering ports in Italy and Malta. Gere has a history of human rights activism and often campaigns for environmental issues and AIDS research. He has been banned from China for advocating for human rights in Tibet..