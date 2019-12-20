MILTON — A Milton woman said she was alone, lonely and depressed because her fiance has suffered severe injuries and is expected to be in a hospital during the holidays.
Kimberly Aikey, 62, said, “I’m not expecting to have a happy Christmas.”
Her fiance was in an accident, “took a hard fall” and it might take months for him to recover, she said. “He’s also had an infection that he has to deal with.”
“He might have to go to a nursing home,” Aikey lamented.
His birthday is Christmas Eve, she said.
Even when he is released from the hospital — “and I don’t know from day-to-day when that will be,” she said. “We live on a second floor and he now has an artificial hip. I don’t know how we are going to deal with that.”
Aikey said this has been a “very stressful time for me. There is the rent and money is very tight. I’m pretty depressed.”
What would make her feel better she said, is getting something for her fiance for Christmas, which is why she signed up with the Needy Family Fund.
“I’d get him some nice clothes, pants, shirts,” she said. “I think he’d like that. Being in the hospital for so long, that can be very stressful too.”
Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.mbtc.com/donate-to-the-needy-family-fund.