Woman jailed for using friend’s debit card without permission

PAXTONVILLE – A Snyder County fraud case has led to an arrest. Troopers say an Adams County woman was arrested after making thousands of dollars in purchases on a friend’s debit card without permission.

In a report released Thursday, Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred sometime between April 19 and 27 in Franklin Township, Snyder County. Selinsgrove troopers say 24-year-old Rose Samples of Fairfield made purchases on a friend’s debit card totaling just over $2,100. Samples was charged with access device fraud and theft charges.