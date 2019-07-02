Woman in fair condition after Snydertown Road crash

SNYDERTOWN – A Beaver Springs woman is in fair condition after a crash on Snydertown Road just outside Sunbury early Monday morning. Stonington state police say the crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Stonington troopers say 22-year-old Cierra Koons was traveling west on Snydertown Road, when she traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and was entrapped in the vehicle.

Koons was extricated from her vehicle and taken to Geisinger with serious injuries. A Geisinger spokeswoman says Koons is in fair condition.