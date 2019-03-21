Woman in critical condition released from hospital

ELYSBURG – A woman who was in critical condition from a crash earlier this week has been released from the hospital. A Geisinger spokesperson told WKOK that Rose Springer of Bloomsburg was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Tuesday morning in Elysburg. Erin Fitzpatrick of Elysburg and Springer were both traveling west on Route 54 in Elysburg when Springer stopped to make a turn while she was delivering newspapers. At that time, Fitzpatrick struck the back of Springer’s vehicle.