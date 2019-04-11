Woman found beaten in Selinsgrove improving

SELINSGROVE – Investigation continues into the assault of a New Jersey woman in Selinsgrove over the weekend. Her name isn’t being disclosed, the reason she was in Selinsgrove isn’t known and she is recovering.

Selinsgrove Police Chief Tom Garlock tells WKOK the condition of the 46-year-old woman is improving. Garlock tells us they’ve conducted a series of interviews with her, but police still can’t establish her connection to Selinsgrove or Susquehanna University. He says officers are still trying to piece the entire case together.

Garlock tells us police discovered more evidence at a location near where the woman was found Monday morning. The woman was found by a passerby just after 7 a.m. near 21 Industrial Park Road in Selinsgrove. Police believe the assault occurred sometime between Sunday afternoon and 7 a.m. Monday.