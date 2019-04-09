Woman found assaulted with serious injuries in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – An out of state woman was found severely beaten in Selinsgrove near Susquehanna University’s campus, and police say they are trying to piece the case together. In a news release, Selinsgrove Borough Police say a 46-year-old New Jersey woman was found by a passerby just after 7 a.m. Monday. She was found near 21 Industrial Park Road in the borough.

According to officers, a witness saw the woman staggering and she then collapsed. She had severe injuries to her face and torso. Officers say the woman was not immediately conversant and was taken to Geisinger. Police believe the assault occurred sometime between Sunday afternoon and 7 a.m. Monday.

Police investigation indicates the woman arrived in the borough by car around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. When a preliminary statement was taken from the victim, she had parked her car near SU due to a flat tire. Police later located the vehicle near Hower and 18th Street in Penn Township. It is believed the woman walked through the university.

Selinsgrove Police Chief Tom Garlock tells us an alert was sent to SU students about the incident. Police believe the actual incident comprising the assault or the termination of that event occurred adjacent to 21 Industrial Park Road.

The victim’s name is being withheld for investigative purposes and it’s not been established why she was in the borough. Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove Borough Police at 570-374-8655.