THARPTOWN – A woman was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along Route 61 in Coal Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Northumberland County Communications says the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at intersection of Route 61 and 16th Street. County communications says a female driver was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin, and then flown to Geisinger in Danville. Coal Township Police are investigating.