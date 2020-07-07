Woman cited with harassment from Watsontown protest

WATSONTOWN – A Dewart woman who took part in the ‘If Not Us, Then Who?’protest last week was cited with harassment. Watsontown Police say 51-year-old Margaret Yordy of Dewart was identified as the person who was cited. Officers say the victim, who was a counter-protestor, reported unwanted physical contact by Yordy.

Officers say during their investigation, they found Yordy did subject the victim to the unwanted contact in front of the Mansion House Bar and Grill. Yordy was cited with a count of summary Harassment and that charge was filed in district court.