Woman charged with perjury after false accusations against police chief 

SUNBURY – A Trevorton woman is facing two counts of perjury and a count of unsworn falsification to law enforcement after allegedly making false accusations against a police chief. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us those charges have been filed against 21-year-old Shaylee Heller.

The DA says charges were filed as a result of a January 3 meeting with Stonington state police. At that time, Heller accused Zerbe Township Police Chief Mike Kreischer of physical and sexual assault. After initiating an immediate investigation with video and interviews, Stonington troopers determined the alleged acts could not have taken place. Then during a subsequent videotaped interview, Heller told troopers the incident didn’t occur.

But at the end of January, Heller sought a PFA against Kreischer, which was approved but later rescinded when Heller made similar false accusations against a Stonington trooper. Heller pleaded guilty to that offense.

Heller was then brought back into the courtroom where she was questioned about the earlier set of allegations, but she continued to maintain she was telling the truth. Police say Heller was arrested at her home, arraigned by Magistrate Mike Toomey, and was released on $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2.