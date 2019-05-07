Woman charged after two toddlers found near road

MIDDLEBURG – A Paxtonville woman is charged after her two toddlers were found outside her home along the road. According to The Daily Item, Selinsgrove state police responded to a call March 29 regarding two children being left outside Paxtonville Road for at least an hour. The children were said to be wearing diapers and thin clothing despite temperatures around 60 degrees.

Neighbors first noticed the children outside. According to The Daily Item, the mother, Emily Roth, claims she was sleeping when the children left the unlocked home. Roth is charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children.